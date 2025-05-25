web analytics
PCB excludes Azhar Mahmood from coaching staff for Bangladesh series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has excluded Azhar Mahmood from the coaching staff for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

The former all-rounder previously held the role of Pakistan bowling coach, and had announced his plans to apply for the post of head coach.

“I’m definitely going to apply for the Pakistan team head coach role,” said Azhar Mahmood in an earlier interview earlier this month.

However, the PCB appointed Mike Hesson as the head coach just ahead of the Bangladesh series.

He is also currently serving as the head coach of Islamabad United.

The upcoming series will mark the beginning of Mike Hesson’s tenure as the white-ball head coach of Pakistan, replacing Aqib Javed.

Apart from Hesson, Naveed Akram Cheema will take up the role of team manager, while Hanif Malik will serve as the batting coach.

Ashley Noffke is replacing Azhar Mahmood as the bowling coach of the Pakistan white-ball team.

The Pakistan coaching staff also includes Mohammad Masroor (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Imran Ullah (strength & conditioning coach), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor), Muhammad Ehsan (masseur), Irtaza Kumail (security manager) and Syed Naeem Ahmed (media manager).

It is worth noting here that Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to play a three-match T20I series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium between May 28 and June 1.

The first game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, the second on Friday, May 30, while the third and final T20I is scheduled on Sunday.

