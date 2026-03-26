Azma Bukhari calls out Kasim Khan, Zulfi Bukhari, warns of anti-state activities

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Thursday launched a strong criticism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) linked figures, including the party’s founder Imran Khan, his son Kasim Khan, and PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari, accusing them of acting against Pakistan’s interests and undermining the state, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference, Bukhari first criticized Kasim Khan, stating that his father is currently in jail and has been convicted. She questioned whether Kasim remembers how his father treated political opponents while serving as prime minister, alleging that opponents were jailed during that time. She further claimed that Imran Khan is imprisoned over Toshakhana-related charges, including the alleged theft of a watch.

Turning to Zulfi Bukhari, she alleged that he is a foreign national who is speaking against Pakistan and engaging in activities harmful to the country. She added that some individuals consider themselves above Pakistan and accused certain elements of organizing events celebrating the potential loss of GSP+ status.

Azma Bukhari also criticized the incarcerated PTI founder, calling him an authoritarian ruler, and alleged that meetings and interactions are being used to incite unrest. She claimed that previously, the founder’s sisters also used such meetings for agitation.

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Referring to recent developments, she alleged that another “May 9-like” incident was carried out against Pakistan and termed it an attempt at an economic attack on the country. She questioned whether any country in the world could tolerate incidents like those of May 9.

Highlighting economic developments, Bukhari said Pakistan’s exports have significantly increased and that improved policies have helped secure GSP+ status until 2027. She claimed that after May 2025, Pakistan achieved a new global standing, with major world powers recognizing it as a significant force. She added that various presidents and prime ministers are visiting Pakistan, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also undertaking foreign visits.

She further alleged that certain groups are forming alliances against the state and staging drama on every issue, while pursuing an agenda to force the state into making deals. She criticized such actions, saying forming groups against the state is unjustified.

Azma Bukhari concluded by stating that while “one individual was once elevated as a national hero, celebrated as a cricket icon and received immense public donations,” the same person is now raising claims of human rights despite alleged involvement in corruption. She also remarked that while the founder’s children were attending clubs, Pakistani citizens were facing court appearances.