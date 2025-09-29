Azma Bukhari hits back at Shazia Marri’s remarks

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has strongly reacted to the recent statement made by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri, advising her not to act like a “know-it-all,” ARY News reported.

“You are giving dictations as well as issuing threats at the same time,” Azma Bukhari said, adding that Shazia Marri should avoid interfering where she has no mandate.

“Don’t try to create unnecessary controversies where you hold no authority. Let Bilawal Bhutto turn Sindh into rivers of milk and honey where he has the mandate,” Azma Bukhari remarked.

Bukhari stressed that the people of Punjab have given their mandate to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. “Maryam Nawaz knows very well how to resolve the problems of her people — and she is already doing it,” she asserted.

Responding to Marri’s criticism, the minister clarified that the Punjab government cannot distribute Rs 12,000 under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), saying such handouts are only political lollipops.

“Such tactics may work in Sindh, but not in Punjab. Madam, please come out of 2022 — this is 2025,” Azma Bukhari quipped.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari strongly criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership following their recent press conference, questioning the need for their complaints.

“PTI was already enough to cry about political unemployment; why did the PPP feel the need to join in?” Azma Bukhari remarked.

She said the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is fully focused on providing relief to flood victims, while treating coalition partners with patience. “Being allies does not mean we have to listen to your fake philosophies and failed theories,” Azma Bukhari added.

Azma Bukhari urged PPP leaders Manzoor Chaudhry and Hasan Murtaza to present their so-called philosophies to Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, rather than burdening others.