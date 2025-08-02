PTI founder’s sons should clarify intentions before coming to Pakistan: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has strongly criticised Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing her of repeatedly making contradictory and misleading statements regarding her nephews, Qasim and Sulaiman, ARY News reported

Azma Bukhari claimed that Aleema Khan has developed a habit of consistently lying, much like her brother, Imran Khan. She pointed out that Aleema Khan first claimed Qasim and Sulaiman were coming to Pakistan, then later said they were not.

At times, she said their mother had not permitted them to travel, while at other times, she blamed visa issues.

Azma Bukhari questioned whether the sons themselves had even agreed to visit, and asked why Aleema continues to shift the narrative.

She further criticised the inconsistency, saying Aleema claims the boys have NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) and are Pakistani citizens, yet still speaks about applying for visas.

Commenting on the political angle, Azma Bukhari said that if Imran Khan and his so-called “group of disruptors” failed to bring about a revolution, it is unlikely that his sons will achieve anything significant either.

She added that Qasim and Sulaiman were recently on holiday in the US and have now returned to London.

Bukhari stated that if the sons wish to meet their father, they are welcome to come, and no one will stop them. However, if they intend to cause unrest, they will not be allowed to do so as they are foreign nationals.

She concluded by saying that if a political movement is to be led by foreign children, the current PTI leadership in Pakistan should feel ashamed.

