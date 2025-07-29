PTI founder bars sons from visiting Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan has reportedly barred his sons from visiting Pakistan ahead of the planned protests in August, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Earlier reports had suggested that Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan were expected to arrive in Pakistan to lead the August demonstrations.

In recent days, the former prime minister’s sons have held key meetings in the United States.

Earlier, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali told a party session that the PTI founder’s both sons will join the party’s workers in the movement.

“Whenever we announce a movement you arrest our people,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said here on Sunday. Addressing to the parliamentary session of the PTI Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here Gandapur said, “If you will fire bullet at me, a bullet could also hit you,” PTI’s firebrand leader said.

“If you act illegally, we will also do the same,” KP chief minister said. “Maulana Sahib himself sitting on Form 47, instead of change in KP, he should bring a change himself,” in a broadside at JUI chief, Ali Amin Gandapur said.

He said that the movement has already begun, and a decisive outcome will come within 90 days.