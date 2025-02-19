B Praak wants people to forgive Ranveer Allahbadia

Days after calling out Ranveer Allahbadia publicly and cancelling his podcast appearance, singer B Praak now wants people to forgive the Indian YouTuber.

Indian musician B Praak, who previously stood up against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, following the latter’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, and even cancelled his scheduled appearance on his Beer Biceps podcast, now believes that the latter should be forgiven after his apology and the matter shouldn’t be dragged.

Speaking to a local media outlet, the ‘Mann Bharya’ singer said, “Baat bhut badi thi aur galat baat thi. Par mereko yeh hai ki kisi ki family ko personally hurt nahi hona chahiye. Par agar koi banda dil se uss cheez ke liye maafi maangta hai, usko pachtava hai uss cheez ka, toh humein uss cheez ko zayada drag nahi karna chahiye aur unhe maaf kardena chahiye (The matter was very serious and indeed wrong. But I believe that no one’s family should be personally hurt. However, if someone genuinely apologizes for their actions and truly regrets what they did, we shouldn’t drag the issue further and should forgive them).”

“But I did express what I felt was wrong. This was my personal thought process, and we didn’t say anything bad to anyone. You can see for yourself that if we create good content, people will appreciate it. Everything is based on your words. So every person should make good content, good movies, and good songs,” added Praak, who previously slammed Allahbadia’s ‘pathetic thinking’, a day after the social media creator sparked a controversy with his inappropriate and obscene comments on comedian Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’.

“I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Because we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is,” he had said.

For the unversed, the controversy erupted last week after Allahbadia made obscene family comments on ‘India’s Got Latent’. Besides the decline in his Instagram followers and YouTuber subscribers count since the controversy, the digital creator also received backlash from the audience, and a formal complaint was registered against him.

He later posted a video message on social media, apologising for his inappropriate and offensive comments.