‘Baahubali’ actor Anushka Shetty gets fat shamed

South Indian actor Anushka Shetty, best known for Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali’, gets fat-shamed by netizens.

The A-list South Indian celebrity was recently spotted by shutterbugs at a temple, to celebrate a Hindu festival with her family. Dressed in an all-white, simple eastern ensemble, Shetty looked unrecognizable in the pictures which surfaced all over the internet.

Soon after the pictures went viral on social media, Anushka Shetty, 41, was brutally shamed by keyboard warriors for her weight.

Sharing a bunch of the clicks of the actor from the outing, a Twitter user wrote that he has ‘lost all hope’. In the reply on the micro-blogging site, another criticized, “plz sweety get slim. We want see your more films”

Anushka Shetty recent clicks. Lost all hope 🥺 pic.twitter.com/6VTZvzsTxQ — Kritifeed (@Kritifeed) February 18, 2023

One of the tweeps even drew a comparison between her looks and that of her ‘Baahubali’ co-star Prabhas, who put on some weight while promoting his last film, ‘Radhe Shyam’.

However, there was a group of loyal fans who were delighted to see a rare appearance of her after a long time and even defended Shetty for her looks. “Sweety looks completely alright. The photos which are circulating in Social media are just screen shots of a 144p video which are taken weirdly! If you do this to any other person also they look the same,” an admirer clarified.

