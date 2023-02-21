Ranveer Singh’s rap for Simu Liu, Nicky Jam has desis cringing with embarrassment: Watch

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is back with his antics, this time in front of Hollywood stars at the NBA all-star game, causing ultimate second-hand embarrassment to people back in the country.

Ranveer Singh, who has been named Indian ambassador for NBA (National Basketball Association), is being trolled by netizens for putting his questionable rap skills on display at the recently attended all-star game with Hollywood stars.

The clip shared by Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj sees him introduce Singh to 21 Savage, Simu Liu, Janelle Monáe, and Nicky Jam, as he went, “All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the boards today. On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let’s get Ranveer a bucket.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj)

As it progressed, the Bollywood celeb got up and put on his ‘Gully Boy’ hat. He rapped, “Go up against us, you will end up in bandages. We ain’t 21 but we all savages. Oh, you see my moves, they so fancy.”

“Yeah baby all over the world they call me Shang-Chi. I throw it down, slam. You know my name, number one Latin artist in the world, Nicky Jam,” Singh left others puzzled.

Sharing the video on the social platform, Minhaj wrote, “Tried to get my man @ranveersingh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both.”

Soon after the post was shared by Minhaj on his Instagram feed, people from the country bombarded the comments sections with some not-so-sweet remarks for the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor.

A social user complained, “The second-hand embarrassment on this one is hard,” while another blamed Minhaj for posting the clip ‘knowing exactly how cringe it’ was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34)

“From F1 to premier league to the US , this man just continues to embarrass every Indian with his wannabe efforts,” an Instagrammer slammed.

“How that man landed Deepika I’ll never understand,” a fourth wondered, whereas, one of them also wished that ‘someone should confiscate his damn passport’.

