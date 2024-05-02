‘Baahubali’ makers announce animated series ‘Crown of Blood’

Ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli announced a new animated series titled ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, based on his blockbuster film franchise.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An animated spin-off for South-Indian magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ is in the works, under the title ‘Crown of Blood’, confirmed S.S. Rajamouli in an X (formerly called Twitter) post on Tuesday, adding that the trailer for the same will be unveiled soon.

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site X, the filmmaker posted a brief clip to confirm the title of the upcoming series and wrote, “When the people of Mahishmati chant his name, no force in the universe can stop him from returning. Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series trailer, arrives soon!”

Apart from the storyline, seemingly to be in line with the film franchise, more details regarding the cast and crew of the project are awaited along with the trailer.

Notably, the Prabhas-led, Telugu-language action franchise ‘Baahubali’, by seasoned filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, is one of the most critically acclaimed and highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The two film series, ‘The Beginning’ and ‘The Conclusion’, also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.

Previously, an animated series ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends’ and a mobile game ‘Baahubali: The Game’ were released in 2017.

‘Baahubali’ producers to take legal action against museum