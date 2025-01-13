Baahubali star caught in illegal demolition controversy

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, known for his iconic role in Baahubali, along with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati and two other family members, has been charged in connection with the illegal demolition of a hotel in Hyderabad, India.

According to reports, the police in Hyderabad filed charges against Rana Daggubati, the Baahubali star, along with his father Suresh and his brother Abhiram. Also named in the case is his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

The charges against Baahubali star and his uncle stem from their alleged involvement in the demolition of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel, located in the Film Nagar area of the city.

The demolition reportedly took place in 2024, and the charges came to light after a local court in Hyderabad directed the police to take action against the Daggubati family.

The hotel was reportedly demolished without proper legal orders. Nanda Kumar, the individual who leased the property, claimed that the hotel was demolished despite an ongoing court order that had prohibited any such action.

He also asserted that the demolition occurred without any direction from the Telangana High Court, making it an illegal act.

Nanda Kumar, who is now at the center of the controversy, stated that the demolition had caused him significant financial loss, amounting to approximately INR20 crore. Interestingly, he has been involved in another high-profile issue.

He is accused of being involved in an alleged scheme to poach Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has since been renamed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

As the investigation into the illegal demolition of the Deccan Kitchen Hotel continues, Rana Daggubati, the Baahubali star, and his family members are likely to face increased scrutiny.

The case is expected to draw significant attention, with many eager to see how the legal proceedings unfold against Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati .