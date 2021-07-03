Suspected gangster of Baba Ladla group dies in Lyari shootout

KARACHI: A wanted suspect in the Lyari gang-war who, the police said, belonged to the Baba Ladla group, has been shot dead on Saturday in an alleged face-off on the Dubai Chowk area of Lyari between two local gangs, ARY News reported.

The deceased, namely Naseer Baloch was a suspect gangster nominated and wanted in numerous serious cases, police said. However, Baloch, who had an alleged association with a banned outfit, was only recently freed on bail from the court.

Police claimed he was a part of a gang once run by famous Lyari gangster Noor Muhammad, alias Baba Ladla who had died in a shootout himself in 2017.

The case has been registered with police while they collect evidence and bullet casings from the site.

It has yet to be determined who could be behind the murder but police said it was a score between the two local gangs.

Separately today from Punjab’s capital, a woman has been murdered in a horrific firing incident on a rickshaw outside Camp Jail on Ferozpur road where she went to escort her husband home after he was freed in a murder case.

The firing that police suspected stemmed from an old enmity has also wounded six people including the man freed from jail, their daughter, the rickshaw driver and three bystanders including a woman.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has taken cognizance of the incident today ordering an immediate inquiry to the case and arrest of suspected perpetrators behind as the case has been booked.