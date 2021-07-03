Woman dead, six injured outside prison after assailants open fire

LAHORE: A woman has been murdered on Saturday in a horrific firing incident on a rickshaw outside Camp Jail on Ferozpur road where she went to escort her husband home after he was freed in a murder case, ARY News reported.

The firing that police suspected stemmed from an old enmity has also wounded six people including the man freed from jail, their daughter, the rickshaw driver and three bystanders including a woman.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has taken cognizance of the incident today ordering an immediate inquiry to the case and arrest of suspected perpetrators behind as the case has been booked.

READ: Family abducts woman seeking refuge in shelter house on court orders

Separately today from another district of Punjab, a woman has reportedly been assaulted and abducted on Saturday by her own family after she sought refuge in a state-run Dar ul Aman shelter home for wanting to marry the man of her choice, ARY News reported.

The family of the woman who stayed in the shelter after court orders forced-taken her home after beating her and the man she was seeing, despite police protection. This incident happened outside the Church Ground near DPO House.