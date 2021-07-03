Family abducts woman seeking refuge in shelter house on court orders

JHANG: A woman in Punjab’s Jhang District has reportedly been assaulted and abducted on Saturday by her own family after she sought refuge in a state-run Dar ul Aman shelter home for wanting to marry the man of her choice, ARY News reported.

The family of the woman who stayed in the shelter after court orders forced-taken her home after beating her and the man she was seeing, despite police protection. This incident happened outside the Church Ground near DPO House.

She stayed in the shelter house after the court extended her support against her family’s opposition to her marriage decision but today when she went to see the man who was courting her, the family assaulted them both.

Separately today, a 36-year-old man was found dead from the parking area of Karachi’s cattle market located at Superhighway.

The body of a man, identified as Owais Hameed, was found from a car parked at Karachi’s cattle market at Superhighway.

Upon being informed of the discovery of the body, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident after taking the body into custody.