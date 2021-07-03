Man found dead at Karachi’s cattle market

KARACHI: A 36-year-old man was found dead from the parking area of Karachi’s cattle market located at Superhighway, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The body of a man, identified as Owais Hameed, was found from a car parked at Karachi’s cattle market at Superhighway.

Upon being informed of the discovery of the body, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident after taking the body into custody.

According to police, several marks of torture were found on the victim’s body.

The body has been shifted to a morgue, said police, adding that a post-mortem report would reveal the cause of his death.

A case has been registered in the Baghdadi police station.

