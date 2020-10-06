Youth brutally tortured over ‘parking issue’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A young man has been brutally tortured by a group of armed men including two police officials over a parking issue in Kashmir Colony neighbourhood of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A group of influential persons have brutally tortured a young man on a street of Kashmir Colony over refusing to move his parked motorcycle. The young man was identified as Usama, who sustained severe injuries on his body and face which could leave him blind in one eye.

A CCTV footage of the incident was also surfaced where a group of men on motorcycles immediately surrounded the young man and started torturing him in front of other residents. Two police officials were also included among the armed men who have subjected Usama to brutal torture.

It emerged that the local police station rejected him to register a case against the influential persons.

Earlier on October 4, in a shocking incident, several policemen had vandalised a shop and subjected its owner to torture after he excused from serving them free ‘Lassi’ in Karachi.

In a CCTV footage, available with the ARY News, the policemen could be seen torturing employs, destroying furniture and looting milk bottles from the shop in Saudabad, Malir.

According to the shop’s owner, the policemen lost temper and started torturing him and his employees when he apprised them that they could not be served free lassi today due to the unavailability of ice and milk.

