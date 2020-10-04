Policemen vandalize shop after refusal of free ‘Lassi’ in Karachi, video goes viral

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, several policemen vandalized a shop and subjected its owner to torture after he excused from serving them free ‘Lassi’ in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a CCTV footage, available with the ARY News, the policemen could be seen torturing employs, destroying furniture and looting milk bottles from the shop in Saudabad, Malir.

According to the shop’s owner, the policemen lost temper and started torturing him and his employees when he apprised them that they could not be served free lassi today due to the unavailability of ice and milk.

He demanded of the IG police and concerned authorities to take action against the policemen and provide him justice.

Read More: Dacoits in police uniform loot petrol station in Karachi

Earlier today, suspected dacoits wearing police uniform had looted customers and staffers of a petrol station of cash at gunpoint here on Sunday in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

According to the details, the robbers had arrived at the petrol station in a police mobile-like vehicle and snatched weapons from the guards.

After disarming the guards, the dacoits, impersonating as policemen, had directed the staffers and the customers to lay down on the floor. They then looted money from the cashier and the all the customers and managed to escape from the scene.

