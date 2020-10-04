Dacoits in police uniform loot petrol station in Karachi

KARACHI: Suspected dacoits wearing police uniform looted customers and staffers of a petrol station of cash at gunpoint here on Sunday in Karachi’s Surjani Town, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the robbers arrived at the petrol station in a police mobile-like vehicle and snatched weapons from the guards.

After disarming the guards, the dacoits, impersonating as policemen, directed the staffers and the customers to lay down on the floor.

They then looted money from the cashier and the all the customers and managed to escape from the scene. It is pertinent to mention here that the dacoits looted only cash and they did not snatch cellular phones from the people during the robbery.

