Babar Awan sees ‘conspiracy to abolish Islamabad High Court’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan has claimed that a ‘conspiracy is being hatched to abolish the Islamabad High Court.’

Talking to the media on Thursday, he said that the PTI would defend the judiciary and judges. Babar Awan said bureaucracy was made accountable after the formation of the Islamabad High Court.

After the recent judgment of Justice Babar Sattar, ‘conspiracy’ to abolish the Islamabad High Court has geared up, he alleged.

The former minister hoped that the Supreme Court’s full bench would hear the issue of IHC judges’ letter on a daily basis.

The PTI leader also claimed that the PML-N-led government cannot restore trust and the economy in the country.

Babar Awan demanded that the elections should be held in the country immediately.