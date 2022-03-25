Would surprise oppostion after Islamabad demonstration too: Babar Awan

Islamabad: Babar Awan has said that the government would surprise the opposition even after the March 27 demonstration in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary affairs Babr Awan claimed that the PTI government has a surprise as well as a trump card to fight the no-trust move.

Talking to Sabir Shakir and Chaudhary Ghulam Hussian in ARY’s News program The Reporters he said that the PM would unravel his surprise in the March 27 demonstration in Islamabad.

He added that it is the opposition’s prerogative to move the no-trust motion and we will defeat the motion by only using democratic measures. Everyone would be allowed to speak in the assembly, the speaker would not do anything unconstitutional and neither would allow anyone to do so, Babar added.

The Special Advisor to the PM questioned the opposition leader Shahbaz Shareef if he would move the motion or use “medicines” as an excuse? Our alliance parties are with us and we have the magic number of 172, he added.

“A mob tried to block Shahrah-e-Srinagar, despite orders by the Islamabad High Court to not do so. I would file a contempt of court against this mob tomorrow” he added.

Earlier, Babar Awan had claimed that PM Imran Khan has three to four trump cards with him ahead of the no-confidence motion.

