PM Imran Khan has more than one trump cards: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday claimed that PM Imran Khan has three to four trump cards with him ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Dr Babar Awan said PM Imran Khan holds more than one trump cards and he can give hints in the PTI’s public rally scheduled on March 27.

Defending Speaker Asad Qaiser, the parliamentary adviser said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is accusing the NA speaker of violating the rules is himself found ‘guilty’.

Bilawal who heads the NA Standing Committee on Human Rights has not summoned its session despite the passage of a month, Dr Awan said. The NA committee rules suggest that the session of the body has to be summoned within 14 days.

He advised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to summon the committee’s session first before levelling allegations against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Read more: NA Speaker Asad Qaiser summons session on March 25

It may be noted that the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session on March 25 following the opposition’s requisition.

The NA session will be held at the Parliament House at 11:00 am on Friday. An order has been issued for summoning the session by the National Assembly Secretariat on the opposition’s requisition.

