WATCH: Shahid Aziz castles Babar Azam with fiery delivery

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam was left stunned by Multan Sultans pacer Shahid Aziz’s fiery delivery in their PSL 10 game on Monday.

Sultans’ batting lineup once again collapsed in the ongoing tournament as they were bowled out for 108 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Ahmed Daniyal was the pick of the bowlers for Zalmi, picking up three wickets for 17 in his four overs.

Chasing 109, Peshawar Zalmi were also off to a shaky start as David Willey removed Mitchell Owen for one in the very first over of the innings.

However, it was Babar Azam’s dismissal off young pacer Shahid Aziz that became the highlight of the PSL 10 game.

The star batter managed to score eight of 13 balls before the right-arm pacer castled him with a vicious delivery.

The dismissal came on the third ball of the seventh over when Shahid Aziz bowled a fuller delivery that nipped back in a bit.

Babar Azam went for a drive straight down the ground, however, he completely misjudged the line of the ball, which hit his pads on to the off stump.

An ecstatic Shahid Aziz was seen jumping up in jubilation as Babar Azam made his way back to the dugout.

His wicket, however, made little to hurt Peshawar Zalmi’s proceedings in the chase as Saim Ayub and Max Bryant guided their team to a convincing victory in the game.

While Zalmi remain fifth on the PSL 10 points table despite the victory, their hopes to qualify for the playoffs received a significant boost.

The side has eight points, having won four out of their eight games, and has two more games to play.