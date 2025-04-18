‘Ego might be hindering Babar Azam’s comeback’

Former Pakistani cricket legend Zaheer Abbas has expressed concern over Babar Azam’s declining form and prolonged struggles at the crease.

Speaking candidly, Zaheer Abbas suggested that ego might be playing a role in Babar’s inability to bounce back.

“I feel Babar Azam is hesitant to seek help, and that hesitation is holding him back,” he remarked. “It may be an issue of ego, or perhaps he is simply too shy to reach out to senior players for advice during tough times.”

Zaheer Abbas emphasised the importance of learning from cross-border cricketing friendships.

He recalled how former captain Younis Khan spoke to Mohammad Azharuddin in 2016 before scoring a double century in England.

Similarly, Azharuddin once took guidance from Zaheer Abbas himself during India’s tour of Pakistan in 1989-90. He also mentioned how Saeed Anwar consulted Sunil Gavaskar for advice.

The former cricketer pointed out that Babar Azam is clearly struggling with his shot selection and is getting out too early in matches.

Zaheer Abbas urged the star batter to put ego aside and seek support to regain his confidence and form.

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s premier batsman, has been struggling to convert his starts into substantial innings in recent matches.

Earlier, Pakistan batter Sohaib Maqsood advised Babar Azam to step down from Peshawar Zalmi captaincy amid his batting struggles during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Zalmi started their campaign on a dismal note, losing their opening game against Quetta Gladiators.

Babar Azam scored a duck in the game as Peshawar Zalmi were chasing a 217-run target.

The side faced their second consecutive defeat in the ongoing PSL 10 in yesterday’s game against Islamabad United.

The former Pakistan captain opened the inning for Peshawar Zalmi, however, he managed to score just one run in the 244-run chase.

The side lost the game by 102 runs after they were bowled out for 141 in 18.2 overs in their PSL 10 against Islamabad United.

Following the game, Sohaib Maqsood claimed that excessive criticism from fans and former cricketers on Babar Azam’s leadership has taken a toll on his performance as a batter.

“Babar smiles on the field, pretending he doesn’t care, but the pressure is visible. If captaincy isn’t going well, it automatically creates pressure on performance,” he said on his YouTube channel.