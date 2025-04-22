Babar Azam faces scrutiny over captaincy, technique

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has come under fresh scrutiny from cricketing experts following disappointing losses in PSL 10.

Babar-led Peshawar Zalmi has lost three out of four matches played in PSL 10 season so far.

While his class as a batsman remains undisputed, questions are once again being raised over his captaincy decisions and recent form with the bat.

In a post-match analysis, former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir pointed out that Babar’s leadership was steady until the 19th over. However, she noted a visible decline in decision-making during the closing stages, which may have cost his side the match.

Echoing similar sentiments, former left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir highlighted a technical weakness in Babar Azam’s batting, particularly against left-arm in-swing bowlers. “I’m not the right person to comment on a batter of Babar Azam’s caliber,” Tanvir said humbly, “but as a bowler, I think he needs to address this vulnerability.”

With the tournament entering a critical phase, the spotlight remains firmly on Babar Azam—not just as a key batsman, but as the leader expected to steer his side through high-pressure moments.

On Monday, Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets in a last-over thriller of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at National Stadium.

Set to chase 148, Tim Seifert was dismissed by Luke Wood on the very first ball of the innings on a golden duck.

The left-arm pacer also got rid of James Vince (11) in the third over to dent the Kings in their chase.

Saad Baig then joined skipper David Warner, and the two took the side to 42 when the former was castled by Ali Raza after scoring nine off eight balls.

Irfan Khan made 10 while Mohammad Nabi scored 14 as David Warner remained firm at the other end. The Karachi Kings’ skipper’s innings came to an end in the 17th over after scoring a match-winning 60 off 47 balls.

Khushdil Shah then took on the chase and remained unbeaten on 23 as the side chased down the target on the third ball of the last over.

For the Zalmi, Luke Wood picked up three wickets, while Ali Raza took two wickets. Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi set a 148-run target for the Kings in the 11th game of the PSL 10.