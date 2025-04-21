web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 21, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Karachi Kings opt to field against Peshawar Zalmi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at National Stadium on Monday.

Both sides have decided to field the same Playing XIs for the game from their previous clashes.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, and Ali Raza.

Karachi Kings: Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Mir Hamza.

Kings are placed third on the points table, with two wins from their last four games, while the Zalmi sit in fifth place, having won one of their last three games.

Read more: Babar Azam emphasises importance of local players in PSL teams

In their previous game against Islamabad United, Karachi Kings suffered a six-wicket defeat after setting a 129-run target for the defending champions.

Islamabad United top the points table of the ongoing PSL 10, with four victories in as many games.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.