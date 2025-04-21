Karachi Kings opt to field against Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at National Stadium on Monday.

Both sides have decided to field the same Playing XIs for the game from their previous clashes.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, and Ali Raza.

Karachi Kings: Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Mir Hamza.

Kings are placed third on the points table, with two wins from their last four games, while the Zalmi sit in fifth place, having won one of their last three games.

Read more: Babar Azam emphasises importance of local players in PSL teams

In their previous game against Islamabad United, Karachi Kings suffered a six-wicket defeat after setting a 129-run target for the defending champions.

Islamabad United top the points table of the ongoing PSL 10, with four victories in as many games.