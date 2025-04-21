Babar Azam emphasises importance of local players in PSL teams

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has termed the presence of local players essential for teams’ good performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a video shared by the franchise on its YouTube channel, the star batter shared insights into the team spirit and combination.

“The teams with good local players tend to play good cricket, and we have a strong bench of local talent. We need to utilise them and take the best out of them,” he said.

According to Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi have worked to strengthen their bowling lineup for the ongoing PSL 10.

“We have strengthened what we thought was our weak spot last year. We have strengthened our bowling. We had batting strength, however, we still added foreign players to our batting lineup,” he said.

Read more: PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi thump Multan Sultans by 120 runs

The Peshawar Zalmi was of the view that emerging players will gain confidence and knowledge from overseas players during the PSL 10.

“They are lucky to share the dressing room with experienced international players. They will benefit from shared ideas with them,” Babar Azam added.

Terming the PSL as a huge platform, the Peshawar Zalmi captain said that the tournament gives local talent an opportunity to make a name for themselves.

It is worth noting here that the side is set to face Karachi Kings in their fourth game of the PSL 10 later today in Karachi.

After losing their first two games, Peshawar Zalmi made a comeback in the ongoing tournament as they beat Multan Sultans by 120 runs in their third game.