VIDEO: Babar falls for a duck as Seals completes double-wicket maiden

Babar Azam had a forgettable outing in the second Pakistan vs West Indies ODI as he was dismissed without opening account on Sunday.

After being put to bat first in the second game, the Men in Green began with caution on the surface, which provided a little bit of movement to the seamers.

Pakistan’s opening pair of Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique provided a 37-run start to the tourists before Jayden Seales dealt two crucial blows in the same over.

The ninth over began with Saim Ayub defending two balls before edging the third to the slip cordon. The opening batter fell after scoring 23 off 31 balls.

After he fell, Babar Azam arrived at the crease to join his batting partner, with the scorecard showing 37/1 in 8.3 overs.

However, his stay at the crease lasted just three balls as Jayden Seales castled him for a three-ball duck on the final ball of the ninth over.

With Babar Azam’s wicket, the West Indies seamer completed his double-wicket maiden as the tourists were reduced to 37/2 in nine overs in the second Pakistan vs West Indies ODI.

While the star Pakistan batter failed to open account in the ongoing game, he was off to a solid start in the previous game, which Pakistan won by five wickets.

Babar Azam made 47 off 64 balls before his dismissal in the first Pakistan vs West Indies ODI on August 8.

It is worth noting here that the tourists lead the three-match series 1-0 after Hassan Nawaz’s 63 helped them chase down the 284-run target in 48.5 overs.