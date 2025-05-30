Kamran Akmal hits back at Babar Azam’s father

Former Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal lashed out at Babar Azam’s father, Azam Siddique, over his jibe at him in a social media post.

The spat between the two, who are also relatives, began when the former wicketkeeping batter backed the decision to drop Babar Azam from Pakistan’s T20I squad.

During a recent podcast, Kamran Akmal said that both Babar and Mohammad Rizwan should only be considered for Test cricket.

“In my opinion, they should now be kept only for Test matches. Maybe after another six months, they should be considered only for Test cricket,” he added.

In an apparent response to Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam’s father, Azam Siddique shared a picture featuring a young Babar and Akmal with him.

“This child (Babar) never played under your captaincy, but you did play under his captaincy and got out for zero while he scored a century that day. Talking behind the backs of successful people is a compulsion of those who have failed,” he wrote in the post.

Azam Siddique’s comment, however, irked the former wicketkeeping batter, who hit back at him while warning him to stay within limits.

“Being silent is not an option every time, especially when false narratives are being spread. I kindly ask you to think twice before speaking or posting about me without facts. [My] parents have raised us to be never jealous of anyone, and Alhamdulillah, I’ve proudly represented my country and performed with dignity,” he wrote in an Instagram Story that included a screenshot of Siddique’s post.

Kamran Akmal added, “Next time please choose your words more carefully. There are clear boundaries and you’ve crossed them more than once. Stay within your limits.”

The former Pakistan batter maintained that his criticism of current players was purely based on their performance instead of any personal agenda.

“Cricket is about performance and not personal agendas. And if you’re going to hit at someone, be clear. Truth doesn’t hide in shadows. Pakistan always Zindabad,” he wrote.