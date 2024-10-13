Babar Azam gets backing from Fakhar Zaman after Test squad snub

Pakistan explosive batter Fakhar Zaman has reacted to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to release star batter Babar Azam from the squad for the PAK v ENG Tests.

Earlier today, the newly appointed selection committee announced the squad for the remaining two Test games against England.

“Taking into consideration the current form and fitness of key players and looking ahead to Pakistan’s future assignments in the 2024-25 international cricket season, the selectors have decided to give rest to Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Abrar Ahmed (who is recovering from dengue fever) was unavailable for selection,” the PCB statement said.

The PCB replaced the four players with wicketkeeping batter Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, and Kamran Ghulam, all uncapped players, while fast bowler Mohammad Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan were also included in the squad for the remaining two PAK v ENG Tests.

“Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood, who were initially part of the original first Test squad but were subsequently released, have also been included in the 16-player squad,” the Pakistan Cricket Board stated.

Reacting to the decision to rest Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman said that the move could send a ‘deeply negative’ message across the team.

“It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively,” the left-handed batter wrote in a post on X.

“If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that fans and former Pakistan players have severely criticised Babar Azam for failing to show up for Pakistan in crunch games.

The former Pakistan captain’s form woes continued as he returned with scores of 30 and 5 in the opening Test against England in Multan.