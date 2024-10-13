Babar Azam released from Pakistan test squad: sources

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has been released from the national test squad ahead of the second test against England, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dropped Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah from the test squad for the upcoming second Test against England following a crushing defeat in the first Test.

Sources revealed that Babar Azam’s poor performance in recent tests, having failed to score a half-century in his last 18 innings, led to his exclusion from the squad. Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was also released from the test squad earlier, will not be part of the 16-member squad for the second Test.

Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, and Mubasir Khan have been included in the national squad, sources confirmed. The announcement of the final squad for the second Test is expected soon.

Sources have indicated that the squad announcement for the second Test will be made after consultation with the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The selection committee already completed discussions with the captain and head coach ahead of the second Test between Pakistan and England.

Meanwhile, the continued failures of Pakistan’s Test team have placed captain Shan Masood’s leadership in jeopardy.

There are growing speculations that he may be replaced as captain after overseeing Pakistan’s sixth consecutive Test defeat, including several historically humiliating losses.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restructured the selection committee. The new committee will not only strategize for the upcoming Test matches but also deliberate on changes in team leadership.

According to media reports, potential candidates to replace Shan Masood as captain include Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha, with ongoing discussions regarding the leadership change.