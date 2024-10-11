Shan Masood defends Babar Azam amid his poor Test form

Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood has expressed his support for star batter Babar Azam despite his lackluster performance in Test cricket.

England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test played at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Spinner Jack Leach grabbed four wickets to help England beat Pakistan by and innings and 47 runs in the first Test in Multan on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The defeat marked a new low for Pakistan as they become the first team in Test cricket history to suffer an innings defeat after scoring over 500 runs in their first innings.

While addressing the post-match press conference, the Pakistan captain expressed his faith in Babar Azam, calling him the best batter in the team.

“There is no doubt that Babar Azam is Pakistan’s best batter. We need to give him some time and think that he’s just one innings away from a comeback,” he stated.

It’s worth noting that Babar has been under tight scrutiny due to his below-par performances since 2022.