Babar Azam gets support from India amid dip in form

Amid severe criticism over his dismal outing in the Champions Trophy 2025, Babar Azam has received support from India.

The former Pakistan captain’s form has been the centre of debates for some time now as he failed to show up for the national side.

Babar Azam was criticised for his 64-run off 90 balls when Pakistan were chasing a daunting 321-run target in the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The criticism intensified after the former Pakistan captain departed after scoring 23 off 26 balls in the high-intensity IND vs PAK game on February 23.

Following Pakistan’s elimination from the Champions Trophy 2025, fans and former cricketers blasted senior players including Babar Azam for failing at the big stage.

Now, former Navjot Singh Sidhu has come out in support of the star Pakistan batter as he mentioned the continuous criticism of Babar Azam.

Recalling Virat Kohli’s struggles during his career, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that players such as Babar Azam deserved respect for their contributions to the game.

“He has made runs for you and will play for you for a long time. Learn to respect him. Don’t just stand afar and throw stones at him,” Navjot Singh Sidhu added.

Pertinent to note here that Pakistan have been knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in the group stage after they lost two out of their three games to New Zealand and India.

The defending champions were defeated by New Zealand by 60 runs in the tournament opener in Karachi on February 19.

They suffered a crushing in the IND vs PAK game on February 23 after India chased down the modest 242-run target over the loss of four wickets.

Following the game, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez called for moving on from Babar Azam for failing to show up for the national side in important games.

“He [Babar] is considered a good batter of Pakistan, but he is not like Inzamamul Haq. Inzamam used to win matches for Pakistan even in difficult situations,” Hafeez said.

The former Pakistan captain lashed out at the right-handed batter over his inability to win a single game against India despite playing for Pakistan for the last 10 years.