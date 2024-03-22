31.9 C
Babar Azam performs Umrah with Imam-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah

Former skipper of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam performed Umrah with national cricketers Naseem Shah, Imam-ul-Haq and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Following the final of PSL [Pakistan Super League] 9 earlier this week, top-order cricketers Babar Azam and Naseem Shah along with Imam-ul-Haq and Iftikhar Ahmed embarked on their journey to Makkah, to perform Umrah together, in the holy month of Ramadan.

Taking to his Instagram handle in the early hours of Friday, the former skipper of the national cricket team shared a picture from Masjid-al-Haram, after he completed the pilgrimage with his fellows.

 

“Feeling blessed and spiritually uplifted after performing Umrah,” Azam wrote in the caption of the solo picture. “A moment of reflection and peace. Grateful for this journey and praying for the well-being and peace of the entire humanity,” he added with the series of hashtags including ‘Blessed’, ‘Umrah’ and ‘Pray for Humanity’.

 

Moreover, Ahmed also posted a group photograph with fellow players and other pilgrims, and captioned, “Shukar Alhamdulillah,” with a series of emojis.

 

Thousands of social users and fellow celebrities liked the posts and extended their heartfelt wishes to the cricket stars via the comments sections.

