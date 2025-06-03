Pakistan white-ball camp begins with Babar Azam in opening group

As many as seven players, including Babar Azam, took part in the opening training session of Pakistan’s white-ball camp on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had called up 22 white-ball performers, including senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, for the training camp at the LCCA Ground in Lahore.

“On Tuesday, Abbas Afridi, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Salman Mirza, Saud Shakeel, Shahid Aziz and Usman Khan took part in different skills session,” as per the PCB.

The remaining Pakistan players called up for the training camp include Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Haider Ali, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the players have been divided into three groups, set to undergo different sessions under Pakistan men’s team management headed by Mike Hesson.

The camp, which commenced earlier today, will conclude on Thursday, June 5, as per the PCB.

It is worth noting here that Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi were omitted from the squad for the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh.

Prior to that, they also missed out on the national squad for this year’s T20I series against New Zealand.