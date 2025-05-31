Watch: Babar Azam caught in heated exchange with fans in Lahore

LAHORE: A video of former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has gone viral on social media, showing him involved in a heated exchange with young fans on a street in Lahore.

The footage, widely circulated on the social media platform X, shows a group of fans surrounding Babar Azam, while the cricketer appears to speak to them in an agitated tone. The audio in the clip is unclear, making it difficult to determine the exact cause of the dispute.

At one point in the video, Babar Azam is seen pushing a fan before walking away toward his car.

The incident has sparked a wave of criticism online, with many social media users calling out the former captain for his behaviour.

Some social media users reported that the incident took place outside a mosque following Friday prayers, where Babar became enraged at a fan who was filming him and invading his privacy.

It is worth noting that Babar Azam was dropped from the T20 squad following a poor performance during the tour of New Zealand and was also not selected for the T20 series against Bangladesh.

Earlier, Former Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal lashed out at Babar Azam’s father, Azam Siddique, over his jibe at him in a social media post.

The spat between the two, who are also relatives, began when the former wicketkeeping batter backed the decision to drop Babar Azam from Pakistan’s T20I squad.

Speaking on the ARY Podcast, Kamran Akmal said that both Babar and Mohammad Rizwan should only be considered for Test cricket.

“In my opinion, they should now be kept only for Test matches. Maybe after another six months, they should be considered only for Test cricket,” he added.

In an apparent response to Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam’s father, Azam Siddique shared a picture featuring a young Babar and Akmal with him.

“This child (Babar) never played under your captaincy, but you did play under his captaincy and got out for zero while he scored a century that day. Talking behind the backs of successful people is a compulsion of those who have failed,” he wrote in the post.