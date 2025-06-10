PCB grants NOCs to Babar, Rizwan for Big Bash League 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 13 players, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, for global franchise leagues.

Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Shadab Khan have confirmed their availability for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) Draft, scheduled to take place on June 19.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PCB shared the list of 13 players granted NOCs to participate in the overseas leagues around the world.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi have been granted NOCs to participate in the Big Bash League 2025.

The PCB issued the NOCs to the three senior players amid their absence from Pakistan’s T20I squad in recent times.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were dropped from the national squad for the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year.

The two, along with Shaheen Afridi, also missed out on the recent T20I home series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the PCB issued NOCs to Muhammad Nawaz to first participate in the Guyana Super League, followed by participation in the CPL 2025.

Muhammad Hassan Khan has also received a green signal from the PCB to play in the CPL 2025.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has been granted NOC till July 18 to play for Essex in the T20 Blast.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood was granted the NOC to represent Leicestershire in the County Championship until September 1.

Additionally, the PCB issued NOCs to pacers Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Khurram Shahzad to participate in the County Championship.

Batter Khawaja Nafay was granted permission to participate in the Global Super League.