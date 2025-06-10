Shaheen Afridi, Rizwan among big names in BBL draft

CANBERRA: Pakistan’s star cricketer Shaheen Afridi is set to make his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL), leading the list of initial nominees for the overseas player draft.

The first wave of nominations was unveiled on Tuesday, ahead of the BBL draft scheduled for June 19.

Shaheen Afridi is joined by fellow Pakistan stars Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan.

With Pakistan’s international calendar featuring a significant gap during the Australian summer, all four players are expected to be available for the entire BBL season.

Brisbane Heat, who secured the first pick in the June 19 draft, are seen as frontrunners to acquire Shaheen Afridi.

In the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), Pakistan women’s team captain Fatima Sana has also been named among the nominees. More than 600 players have registered for this year’s BBL draft.

BBL General Manager Alistair Dobson expressed enthusiasm over the strong list of international stars. “We’re thrilled with the caliber of nominations for this year’s BBL and WBBL drafts. Players like Shaheen, Rizwan, Heather Knight, and Sophie Ecclestone underscore the global appeal of both leagues,” he said. “These superstars will bring added excitement as clubs battle it out to secure top-tier talent.”

Earlier, pacer Mohammad Amir, who recently played for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10, has joined the Essex squad for the Vitality Blast campaign.

Essex County Cricket Club announced his arrival by sharing a video of the former Pakistan pacer in the team jersey.

“Great to be back here. I am really happy and I am looking forward to seeing you all. I need your support,” Mohammad Amir said in the video shared on X.

The left-arm pacer first joined the club in 2017 and played in three seasons for the side.

Mohammad Amir featured in 21 games for Essex, claiming 24 wickets, including 10 at 20.10 in 2019.