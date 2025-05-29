WATCH: Amir joins Essex for T20 Blast after PSL 10 heartbreak

Pacer Mohammad Amir, who recently played for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10, has joined the Essex squad for the Vitality Blast campaign.

Essex County Cricket Club announced his arrival by sharing a video of the former Pakistan pacer in the team jersey.

“Great to be back here. I am really happy and I am looking forward to seeing you all. I need your support,” Mohammad Amir said in the video shared on X.

The left-arm pacer first joined the club in 2017 and played in three seasons for the side.

Mohammad Amir featured in 21 games for Essex, claiming 24 wickets, including 10 at 20.10 in 2019.

Essex, who were County Champions in 2019, went on to win the Vitality Blast final and completed the double.

The Pakistan pacer joined the England club days after his side faced a crushing defeat in the PSL 10 final.

Lahore Qalandars lifted the PSL trophy for the third time after defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the final game of the tournament.

Set to chase 202 for victory, Sikandar Raza and Kusal Perera staged an unbroken 59-run partnership to complete the highest chase in a PSL final.

Mohammad Amir had a dismal outing with the ball in the final as he conceded 41 runs in his four overs while taking a single wicket.