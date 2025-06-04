Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan drop out of top 10 in ICC T20I rankings

Star Pakistan batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan slipped out of the top ten in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Babar Azam dropped three places to 12th spot while Mohammad Rizwan is ranked 13th after witnessing a decline in the latest ICC rankings for the top ten batters.

The dip in their rankings comes amid their absence from the Pakistan T20I squads in recent times.

The two batters were dropped from the Pakistan squad for the five-match away series in New Zealand in March this year.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also missed out on the Pakistan squad for the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh.

While two batters slipped out of the top ten batters, Pakistan wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris jumped 210 spots in the ICC T20I rankings after his exceptional outing in the Bangladesh series.

Read more: Pakistan white-ball camp begins with Babar Azam in opening group

The right-handed batter was named the Player of the Series for helping Pakistan complete a dominant 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series.

The wicketkeeping batter hit an unbeaten 107 off just 46 balls in the third T20I, following his knocks of 41 and 31 in the two previous games.

Following his exceptional outing with the bat, Mohammad Haris jumped up 210 places to 30 in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz surged 57 places to a career-best equal 45th in the batting charts, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha also saw a notable rise in his ICC T20I rankings, up 42 spots to 75th place.