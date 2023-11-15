PCB decides to retain Babar Azam as captain: sources

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) retained Babar Azam as Pakistan’s Test captain for the upcoming three-match tour of Australia.

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf informed Babar Azam about their decision during a high-profile meeting at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

However, sources stated that the right-handed batter has not accepted the offer and would let them know about his final decision after consultation.

There was drama following the meeting as club cricketers surrounded the Pakistan skipper’s car and chanted slogans in his favour when he was about to leave the Gaddafi Stadium premises.

It is pertinent to mention that rumours of the Lahore-born star resigning as captain of all formats have been making rounds since the side’s dismal performance in the Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup.

Under the batter’s leadership, Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals. The side registered four wins and five defeats in the group stage.

Former cricketers, experts and fans had suggested he step down as leader and focus on his performance instead.

