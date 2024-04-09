30.9 C
Saim Ayub opens up on his opening experience with Babar Azam, Rizwan

Pakistan cricket team opening player Saim Ayub has shared his opening experience with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. 

During an interview on a YouTube channel, Saim Ayub was asked who he feels more relaxed opening with, Babar Azam or Rizwan. “I feel relaxed opening innings with both of them,” Ayub replied.

Saim Ayub mentioned that when you’re playing alongside experienced players, batting becomes enjoyable. Both batters have won matches and achieved a lot in their careers.

Saim Ayub said that scoring runs for the team is always enjoyable, and playing with such players naturally boosts your confidence and helps you learn.

The left-handed opening player further stated that until two years ago, it was all just a dream for him to watch players playing World Cups or series.

These players were role models and celebrities for us, and now we’re playing cricket with them. Both Babar Azama and Mohammad Rizwan bring a similar energy, he added.

