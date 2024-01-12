Saim Ayub: Pakistan’s young gun breaks records in first NZ T20I

Pakistan’s young opening batter Saim Ayub on Friday created multiple records during his side’s loss against New Zealand in the first Twenty20 International at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Pakistan succumbed to a 46-run defeat against the hosts after bundling out for 180 in 18 overs while chasing a huge target of 227 runs.

Saim Ayub gave Pakistan a flying start in the chase with a blistering 27-run knock in only eight balls, laced with two boundaries and three sixes before getting run out.

His brief yet entertaining knock came at an astonishing strike rate of 337.5, which is the highest by a Pakistan top-order batter in T20I cricket, scoring a minimum of 25 runs.

Prior to him, legendary Shahid Afridi held the record for scoring 39 runs at a strike rate of 260 against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup 2007, followed by Mohammad Haris’s strike rate of 254.5 during his 28-run knock against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, Saim Ayub also took four catches during New Zealand’s innings, dominated by their batters, posting a mammoth 226 runs on the board.

This is the record for the most catches by a Pakistani outfielder in T20I cricket, as well as the joint-second most by any outfielder across the globe.

Maldives’ fielder Wedage Janaka Malinda holds the record as he is the only player to take five catches as an outfielder in T20I cricket.

