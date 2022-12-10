Babar Azam recreates meme with umpire, funny video goes viral

A funny video of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam recreating a meme with umpire Marais Erasmus in the second Test against England in Multan is going viral.

It is pertinent to mention that a click of Babar Azam standing beside Marais Erasmus had gone viral. The horizontal picture made it look like the umpire’s belly was that of the skipper.

Babar Azam and Marais Erasmus, aware of the social media post making rounds, decided to recreate the hilarious scenario.

The viral video showed Babar Azam walking towards Marais Erasmus and standing beside the umpire in the same position after the latter was hit by the ball on the stomach after Imam-ul-Haq threw it at the bowler’s end. The official knew what to do and let out his belly.

The duo burst out laughing. The cricketer walked away after patting the umpire’s belly hilariously. The commentators showed the original picture to those watching at home.

As far as the match was concerned, Pakistan started the second day’s proceedings at 107-2. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel were at the crease at 61 and 32.

The hosts got dismissed for 202. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel added 14 and 31 runs to the overnight scores before getting dismissed for 75 and 63 runs.

Spinner Jack Leach was the pick of England’s bowlers with his four-wicket haul. His fellow spinner Joe Root along with pacer Mark Wood took two wickets.

England were 202-5 at the close of day two with Harry Brook and skipper Ben Stokes not out at 74 and 16. The former had reached his fifty after hitting four boundaries and a maximum.

Ben Duckett was the top scorer for England with 79. His knock included four boundaries.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed continued to shine and dismissed three wickets with a run out to his name.

