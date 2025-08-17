Kamran Akmal urges Babar, Rizwan’s inclusion in squad for Asia Cup

KARACHI: Former Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal has stressed the importance of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

Speaking at a private event on Sunday, the former wicketkeeping batter shared his views on the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE.

Kamran Akmal was of the view that the squad was the right choice for the tri-series, however, he lamented the exclusion of senior players for the continental tournament.

“Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan should have been part of the team. Senior players should have been picked for the Asia Cup 2025,” he said.

His comments came just hours after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads for the upcoming tri-series and the ACC tournament.

According to the PCB, the 17-member Pakistan squad, led by all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, will feature a blend of experience and young talent, including Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.

While Kamran Akmal has been advocating for giving chances to young players in the bilateral T20I series, he said that senior players such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan should be included in the Pakistan squad for tournaments.

“The team should have been picked based on conditions and the pressure situation,” the former Pakistan batter added.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.