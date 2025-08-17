Aqib Javed addresses Babar, Rizwan’s future in T20I side

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selector Aqib Javed has addressed the future of former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the T20I side.

Earlier today, the PCB announced a 17-member national squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and the tri-nation series in the UAE.

Led by all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistan squad features a blend of experience and young talent, including Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.

Despite earlier reports about the potential return of Babar Azam to the T20I side for the Asia Cup 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Borad excluded him alongside Mohammad Rizwan from the squad.

Speaking about the decision during a press conference, PCB selector Aqib Javed maintained that the absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the Pakistan squad in recent times should not be interpreted as being permanently sidelined.

“It’s not that we are completely sidelining them. The current choices reflect how a player develops. I’ve given examples of Sahibzada Farhan, Saim, and Fakhar. Sahibzada made a comeback, Saim initially struggled but later created an impact,” he said.

Javed added, “You can’t put a stamp on any player’s career—opportunities are always there. Right now, they’re gaining experience in leagues like the Big Bash and PSL.”

The Pakistan selector went on to assert that players will play in the national side based on their performance.

“Only those who perform deserve to play,” he said.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.