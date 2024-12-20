Imam recalls hilarious Babar, Rohit interaction during ODI WC23

Pakistan batter Imam ul Haq has revealed a hilarious interaction between former captain Babar Azam and India’s Rohit Sharma during the ODI World Cup 2023.

The Indian skipper is known for his forgetful nature with his teammates recalling several instances when he forgot important things.

Now, Imam ul Haq has revealed an instance when Babar Azam saved Rohit Sharma’s iPhone from being lost.

During a recent interview, Imam ul Haq was asked what he would do if he woke up as Rohit Sharma.

Responding to the question, the left-handed batter said that he would look for the whereabouts of his belongings.

“I’ll look where I put everything in the night, where I put my shoes, my phone, my belt, who did I message, who did I call. Oh my God, you haven’t met him, he’s a different level of personality. He completely forgets where he kept his gloves and bats,” the Pakistan batter added.

He went on to share a hilarious story involving Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma during the ODI World Cup 2023.

“Babar told me about this story, do you remember there was a captain’s meeting before World Cup 2023 and these guys went in a plane? He had bought a new iPhone and AirPods. He said they were talking and he first left his iPhone here, then left it in the plane, and then his AirPods every two minutes,” Imam ul Haq said.

“Then, he was cursing himself, what am I doing, I keep forgetting things everywhere. [Babar] said he took his phone twice saying, ‘Rohit bhai, apna phone rakhein,’ (please keep your phone with you.) He even had to call up his manager to say that he had left his AirPods. He forgets his things constantly,” the Pakistan batter added.