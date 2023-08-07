27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

Babar Azam scores magnificent century in LPL 2023

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Monday scored a magnificent century for Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 fixture against Galle Titans.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Babar Azam scored 104 off 59 balls with four fours and five sixes in the match. He batted with a strike rate of 176.27.

The right-handed batter reached his fifty in 34 balls. He increased his scoring rate and completed his 23 balls later.

Colombo Strikers successfully chased the 189-run target on the penultimate delivery with seven wickets in hand.

Galle Titans, being sent to bat by Colombo Strikers, scored 188-3 on the back of Tim Seifert’s unbeaten half-century. He hit four boundaries and three maximums on his way to 35-ball 54.

Related – Babar Azam crowned ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year

Opener Shevon Daniel scored 49 from 31 balls with five fours and a two sixes to his name. His opening partner Lasith Croospulle chipped in with his 36, whereas Bhanuka Rajapaksa made 30. 

Naseem Shah, Ramesh Mendis and Lakshan Sandakan each took a wicket for Colombo Strikers.

Babar Azam put on an opening stand of 111 with Pathum Nissanka, who scored a half-century. The latter hit 40-ball 54 with five fours and a six to his name.

Tabraiz Shamsi took took two wickets.   

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.