Babar Azam signed by Sydney Sixers for maiden BBL deal

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has been signed by the Sydney Sixers as a pre-draft pick for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season ahead of the overseas draft, scheduled for June 19.

In a video message, Babar Azam expressed his excitement about the move. “I’m super pumped to be joining the Sydney Sixers. I can’t wait to share the dressing room with my favorite batter Steve Smith and world-class bowler Josh Hazlewood. I’ve always loved playing in Australia, but making my BBL debut will be something special.”

According to BBL regulations, each team is allowed to sign one international player before the official BBL 15 Draft.

Expressing further enthusiasm, Babar Azam added, “It’s an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world’s best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise. I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family, and supporters back home in Pakistan.”

Several other Pakistani players, including Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Rizwan, are also expected to feature in the next BBL season.

“Babar Azam’s resume speaks for itself,” said Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes. “The skill, professionalism, and experience he brings are of enormous value to our playing group. This is incredibly exciting news for our fans.

“He is a world-class player and a proven leader. He’s not only a huge addition to our club but to the league as a whole. The Sixers aim to be a destination club on the global stage—from playing at the iconic SCG to delivering world-class match-day experiences and attracting top international talent. Signing a player of Babar’s calibre only strengthens that vision,” Haynes added.