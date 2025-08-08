Babar Azam eyes two major ODI milestones, closing in on Kholi, Saeed Anwar

As Pakistan take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting today, all eyes are on Babar Azam, who is closing in on legendary names like Virat Kohli and Saeed Anwar in the record books.

Babar Azam currently has 19 centuries in ODI cricket, just one short of Saeed Anwar’s Pakistani record of 20.

He also has a chance to surpass Indian batter Virat Kohli in one of ODI cricket’s biggest milestones, becoming the second-fastest batter to reach 20 centuries.

Virat Kohli, known as one of the greatest modern cricketers, reached 20 ODI hundreds in 133 innings.

Babar, with 19 centuries in 128 innings, can beat that if he scores his 20th in the next four innings.

If Babar Azam scores one century in the West Indies series, he will equal Saeed Anwar. Two centuries, and he becomes Pakistan’s all-time top ODI centurion.

Cricket fans across the world will be watching closely to see if Babar Azam can not only rewrite Pakistan’s record books but also move ahead of Virat Kohli in one of ODI cricket’s biggest batting milestones.

With his calm style, consistent performances, and hunger for big runs, Babar Azam continues to lead the way for Pakistan cricket.

This series could see him go down in history as Pakistan’s most prolific ODI centurion and one of the world’s fastest too, even ahead of the great Virat Kohli.

Also Read: Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam’s T20I return ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Earlier, Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram called for the return of star batter Babar Azam to the T20I side ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

While the former Pakistan captain has been out of the T20I squad for some time, reports about his potential return began making rounds after Fakhar Zaman was ruled of the third T20I game against West Indies due to an injury.

Reports suggested that Babar Azam might be considered for selection in the T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2025 based on his performance in the ODI series against West Indies.