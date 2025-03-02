“Most powerful captain”: Former cricketer comments on Babar Azam’s captaincy

Former Pakistan test cricketer commented on star batter Babar Azam’s captaincy after the latter faced severe criticism for poor Champions Trophy 2025 show.

The former Pakistan captain’s form has been the centre of debates for some time now as he failed to show up for the national side.

Babar Azam was criticised for his 64-run off 90 balls when Pakistan were chasing a daunting 321-run target in the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The criticism intensified after the former Pakistan captain departed after scoring 23 off 26 balls in the high-intensity IND vs PAK game on February 23.

Commenting on Babar’s captaincy Muhammad Hafeez said “Babar Azam was the most powerful captain, but somehow he also failed to deliver.”

“He [Babar] is considered a good batter of Pakistan, but he is not like Inzamamul Haq. Inzamam used to win matches for Pakistan even in difficult situations,” Hafeez said.

Following Pakistan’s elimination from the Champions Trophy 2025, fans and former cricketers blasted senior players including Babar Azam for failing at the big stage.

Pertinent to note here that Pakistan have been knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 in the group stage after they lost two out of their three games to New Zealand and India.

The defending champions were defeated by New Zealand by 60 runs in the tournament opener in Karachi on February 19.

They suffered a crushing in the IND vs PAK game on February 23 after India chased down the modest 242-run target over the loss of four wickets.

