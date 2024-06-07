Babar Azam’s captaincy draws ire following US defeat

Following a crushing defeat by the United States (US) at the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s captaincy once again became a centre of discussion.

The Men in Green were stunned by the US in a thrilling game that was decided in the super over a day earlier in Dallas.

Now, former Indian batter Dinesh Karthik said that Babar Azam’s reactions during the fielding were opposed to how a leader should act in the ground.

According to Karthik, the Pakistan captain should present a positive body language in a crunch situations.

Babar Azam needs to work on his body language as dropping shoulders and a sullen look on the face demoralises the Pakistan team as well, he said.

“I think he needs to find a way to have a body language which suggest that he is okay with what is happening and they can still come around and that is something that you need to possess,” he added.

Karthik went on to emphasise that the captain needs to take a diplomatic approach at press conferences and post-match ceremonies and back his players.

“You can say what you want and have a go at a few people but you need to find a way to back those players,” he said during a recent interview.

Pakistan, who were the runners-up of T20 World Cup 2022, were handed a crushing defeat by the US in their opening game at the ongoing edition.

The top order of Pakistan including Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Usman Khan failed to score big inning.

Azam Khan was sent back to the pavilion on a golden duck as Shadab Khan and Babar Azam helped Pakistan reach a respectable total.

The Men in Green are set to face India on June 9 in New York.